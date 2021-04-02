Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Barnes Group worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on B. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

