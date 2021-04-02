Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.95. 551,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,343,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

