ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $2.15. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 120,073 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $93.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.65.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 529,252 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

