Nord/LB Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is €88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

