Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $25,675.38 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

