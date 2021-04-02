Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $25,675.38 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01.
Shares of ATRA stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.
ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
