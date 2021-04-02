Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells $38,491.20 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $79,235.54.

On Friday, January 15th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 559,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,700 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.