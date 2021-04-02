Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.71

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.71 and traded as high as C$54.59. Fortis shares last traded at C$54.53, with a volume of 1,089,512 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.78.

Get Fortis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.72.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.52%.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.