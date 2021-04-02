Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) CEO Acquires $22,800.00 in Stock

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) CEO Richard W. Pascoe bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HSTO opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37. Histogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Histogen in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

