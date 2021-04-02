Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,871,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,297.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $86,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,310 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $40,727.70.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $89,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $79,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $79,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00.

PRTH opened at $7.26 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $488.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Priority Technology by 37.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

PRTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

