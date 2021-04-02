ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Down 4%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 29,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 386,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Several analysts have commented on EPIX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth $183,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,869,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

