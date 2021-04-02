Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

