Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $216,212.40 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00.

Shares of TMHC opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

