Stephens Boosts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $17.50

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.06.

HBAN opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

