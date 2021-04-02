OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $96.91 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $63.09 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,682,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,943,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

