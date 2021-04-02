Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,252,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

