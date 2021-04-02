Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $160.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.27.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $170.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $175.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 312,707 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,590,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

