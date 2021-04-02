Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sims has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is -84.21%.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

