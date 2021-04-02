Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Downgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.