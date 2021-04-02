BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $70.86 on Thursday. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,383,001.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,280,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,126,182.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BancFirst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BancFirst by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

