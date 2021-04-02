Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Agenus alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $587.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.