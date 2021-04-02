Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Mohawk Group reported earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MWK shares. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 172,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,502,318.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 and have sold 199,613 shares worth $6,648,975. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,404 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $938.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

