Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.44.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$34.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 77.87. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.86 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.01%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

