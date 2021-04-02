Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,140 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFR opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

