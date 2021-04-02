Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $432,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,926,000 after acquiring an additional 189,569 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 13.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,238,000 after purchasing an additional 291,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ryder System by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

