Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 87,800 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,662,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 175,813 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $60,468,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

