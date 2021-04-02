Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $60,376.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,732.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $601,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,287 shares of company stock worth $671,744. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $21.75 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

