Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Holdings Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,355,000 after buying an additional 50,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,156,000 after buying an additional 96,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,708,000 after buying an additional 264,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

