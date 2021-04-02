Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,307,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 238,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 207,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.80 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $323,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,150,729.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,942. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

