Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $433,000 Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 350,800.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STL stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STL. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

