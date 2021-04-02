American International Group Inc. Sells 4,991 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

