Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.49 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

