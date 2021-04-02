Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 92,975 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 422,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

