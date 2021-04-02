Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 22,255 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,255 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after buying an additional 721,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 418,277 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE:CMC opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,659 shares of company stock worth $6,055,297. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.