Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,908,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

ASND opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average is $158.38. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $102.88 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

