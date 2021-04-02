Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $146.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $148.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

