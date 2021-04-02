KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $23.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Stephens from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

