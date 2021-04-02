Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

