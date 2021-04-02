Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABCB opened at $53.24 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

