Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 31,939 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 31,939 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $4,611,000. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.