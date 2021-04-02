Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 6,534 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.10% of American Superconductor worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after acquiring an additional 390,173 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,268,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,030 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 358,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $6,541,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMSC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

AMSC stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.