Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $680,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $417.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $270.10 and a 1 year high of $424.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

