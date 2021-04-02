15,929 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

LOVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

LOVE stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $855.73 million, a P/E ratio of -448.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 78,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $3,634,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 596,598 shares of company stock valued at $31,603,311. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.