Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $698,000 Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,634 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

