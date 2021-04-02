Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $160.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Celanese for the first quarter have been increasing over the past month. Cost savings through productivity actions and operational improvement are likely to support the company’s bottom line in 2021. Acquisitions are also expected to drive results in its Engineered Materials unit. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from expansion in emerging regions. The company's efforts to lower debt also bode well. Moreover, Celanese remains committed to returning value to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the Engineered Materials segment faces headwinds from elevated raw material costs. Lower prices are also expected to weigh on Acetyl Chain margins. Acetate tow volumes remain under pressure due to low utilization rates.”

Get Celanese alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.74.

CE opened at $151.89 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.