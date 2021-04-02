Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BASFY. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

