Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MITEY. Mizuho cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi Estate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of MITEY opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

