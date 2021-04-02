Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Dollarama stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $45.15.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

