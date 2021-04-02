Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Givaudan stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $89.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $2.7233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

