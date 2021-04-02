Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1,843.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,730 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $28.61 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

