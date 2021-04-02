ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cardiff Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $362.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

